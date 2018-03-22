1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“MIC Drop” Becomes BTS' 7th 20M-viewed MV

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

According to Big Hit Entertainment's announcement on March 22, the 'MIC Drop Remix Ver.' music video released in November last year has reached 20M views as of 11:43 a.m. KST. Remixed by the world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki, 'MIC Drop' made a phenomenal debut in the world pop music scene.

The K-pop legend's another YouTube feat!

This marks BTS' 5th music video with over 20M views on YouTube, with 'DNA' and 'FIRE' hitting over 30M views. 'Dope,' 'Blood, Sweat & Tears,' and 'Save ME' are the band's three other 20M-viewed music videos.

'Boy in Luv,' 'Spring Day,' 'Danger,' 'I NEED U,' and 'War of Hormone' have reached over 10M views.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT