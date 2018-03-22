“MIC Drop” Becomes BTS' 7th 20M-viewed MV

According to Big Hit Entertainment's announcement on March 22, the 'MIC Drop Remix Ver.' music video released in November last year has reached 20M views as of 11:43 a.m. KST. Remixed by the world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki, 'MIC Drop' made a phenomenal debut in the world pop music scene.

The K-pop legend's another YouTube feat!

This marks BTS' 5th music video with over 20M views on YouTube, with 'DNA' and 'FIRE' hitting over 30M views. 'Dope,' 'Blood, Sweat & Tears,' and 'Save ME' are the band's three other 20M-viewed music videos.

'Boy in Luv,' 'Spring Day,' 'Danger,' 'I NEED U,' and 'War of Hormone' have reached over 10M views.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

