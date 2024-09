A behind-the-scenes photo from BTS' guest appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on November 15 has been released - by accident.

What a lovely surprise!

The Australian rapper Iggy Azalea posted a photo of a board that has multiple photos of the stars who have guested on The Late Late Show with James Corden. One of them was, of course, BTS.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com