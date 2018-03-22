"Sounds Aggressive?" BTS' Boss Comes to Defend the ARMY

Every fandom has a fandom name. Justin Bieber's fans are called "Beliebers." BTS' fans are called "ARMY." Does "ARMY" sound too combative and aggressive? Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment and the producer of BTS, came to defend the ARMYs.

"We are so proud of our fans," he said.

In an interview with a Korean entertainment media outlet, Mr. Bang said that "they are called the ARMY but they're not aggressive at all," in an attempt to defend the ARMYs who are sometimes misunderstood "We have lots of guy fans, which we are very proud of," he added.

Mr. Bang also said that "BTS fans tend to be kindhearted wherever they're from. They think about what's good for the society. They are grouped under the common denominator of liking BTS and we are so proud that they are such philanthropists."

When the interviewer asked Mr. Bang to "say something to the fans," he said that "everything that BTS has achieved so far is all thanks to the fans. BTS and I are just doing the job we are supposed to do. We have reached where we are today because of the loving support from the fans."

"BTS' number one priority is always the fans. We hope you will continue to love BTS. We thank you again and again," he added.

BTS and ARMY are inseparable, it seems. Their mutual love is truly "bulletproof."

