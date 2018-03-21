OFFICIAL: BLACKPINK to Release Their 1st Album

BLACKPINK is finally back with their new album.

Finally.

The CEO of the band's label YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk hinted on his Instagram BLACKPINK's imminent comeback with a post hashtagged #BLACKPINK #FinallyDoneRecording #ReadyforComeBack #Done_with_Recording #To_Make_Come_Back_Soon #YG.

The band's last single was AS IF IT'S LAST released in June last year. Ever since their debut in August 2016, BLACKPINK has only released three singles, which is why fans have been anticipating this year's come back.

Fellow artists at YG Entertainment are releasing new albums as well, two of which include iKON and WINNER. 2018 is going to be a great year for K-pop fans around the world.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

