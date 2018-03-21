What EXO's XIUMIN Commented on SUHO's V LIVE

EXO's Xiumin personally left comments on Suho's V LIVE.

How cute.

Suho met fans on live broadcast in the afternoon of March 18. Xiumin commented "Jun-myeon (Suho's real name) it's me Xiumin hehe" "Read my comments Jun-myeon" "Jun-myeon is ambitious" "Our leader is handsome."

Suho, hearing the news later on, said in surprise "Oh really?"

EXO's official Instagram account shared the moment of Xiumin leaving comments. The post asks "Min-seok (Xiumin) what are you doing?"

Well, Min-seok's leaving comments for Suho!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

