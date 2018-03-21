1 읽는 중

What EXO's XIUMIN Commented on SUHO's V LIVE

중앙일보

Suho on V LIVE(Left)

EXO's Xiumin personally left comments on Suho's V LIVE.

How cute.

Xiumin writes &#34;Jun-myeon it&#39;s Xiumin hehe&#34; on Suho&#39;s V LIVE. Photo from Online community

&#34;This is Xiumin read my comments Jun-myeon&#34; on Suho&#39;s V LIVE. What Xiumin wrote. Photo from Online community

Suho met fans on live broadcast in the afternoon of March 18. Xiumin commented "Jun-myeon (Suho's real name) it's me Xiumin hehe" "Read my comments Jun-myeon" "Jun-myeon is ambitious" "Our leader is handsome."

Suho hears that Xiumin left comments. Photo from EXO&#39;s official Twitter

Suho, hearing the news later on, said in surprise "Oh really?"

Photo from EXO official Instagram@weareone.exo

EXO's official Instagram account shared the moment of Xiumin leaving comments. The post asks "Min-seok (Xiumin) what are you doing?"

Photo from EXO official Instagram@weareone.exo

Well, Min-seok's leaving comments for Suho!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

