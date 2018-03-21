How BTS Feels About Death Threats from Haters

Last March, an unidentified person made death threats to Jimin of BTS on Twitter. The cyberbully even had floor plans of Honda Center, Anaheim where BTS' U.S. tour was being held. When things started to get serious, an official at the concert hall pledged that they will increase security.

BTS is another celebrity victimized by cyber-bullying.

As BTS gets more famous and popular, hatred directed at the band seems to be intensifying as well.

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment and producer of BTS, announced in an official statement in April last year that "baseless hatred directed at BTS will not go unpunished." He warned against spreading baseless rumors about the boy band as well.

"We have already filed a lawsuit and this is simply unforgivable. Enough is enough. We will get to the bottom of this no matter how much time and money it's going to take," declared Mr. Bang.

"The members are still young so they get hurt by stuff like this," he said. "If there is one thing we are proud of, it's the music that we make. When there are rumors going around saying that our music is not sincere, that's when we get hurt the most," he added.

BTS is suffering from cyberbullying from haters. We hope that these bullies get what they deserve!

