'Curse Words and Sex Slangs' 3 Clarifications Denying WANNA ONE Made Inappropriate Comments

Wanna One stirred up quite a controversy on March 19. Wanna One was embroiled in controversy over an inappropriate conversation that aired live prior to the release of their newest album.

Members complained, questioning "why [they] couldn't sleep." Ha Sung-woon, especially, was accused of swearing and making lewd remarks. But a post rebutting the accusations came up, and the controversy has taken to a new level.

On March 20, a post titled 'Clarification on Wanna One's controversial conversation' spread online. The post asserts that Ha Sung-woon did not swear or use inappropriate sex slangs for three reasons, and here's why.

I should swear in advance(X) I should learn in advance(O)

First of all, Ha Sung-woon is said to have stated 'I should swear (pronounced yok-ha-da in Korean) in advance.' But listen carefully, and he actually says 'I should learn (ik-hi-da) in advance.' Instead of expressing his desire to swear, he might have been proposing to members to practice more.

Swearing(X) Noise(O)

Second, he did not say 'f**k f**k f**k' in Korean. The noise that covers Ha Sung-woon's voice makes it hard to decipher what he's exactly saying.

Three-syllabled sex slang(X) Four-syllabled word(O)

The last covers the most controversial part - him using a three-syllabled sex slang. Play the clip slowly, and you actually hear four syllables instead of three, so it couldn't have been the sex slang that everyone accuses him of speaking.

If what the post says is true, then Ha Sung-woon is under false accusations. Until a scientific analysis can be made, we shouldn't make any hasty judgments. Like what Wanna One's agency YMC Entertainment stated, "it's tragic how the members are accused of speaking words they did not." And we also hope that this is a turning point for Wanna One to act more mature.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

