4 Billion Turned 108 Billion … How Did the Investor of BTS Recognize Their Potential?

No one would deny that BTS is the face of K-pop. Born from a small-sized enterprise, BTS was described to have been born with "dirt spoons" in their mouths. On March 21, VoomVoom had an interview with the CEO of SV Investment Corp., a venture capital that invested in Big Hit Entertainment before BTS took off.

A great investment indeed!

Mr. Kim Joong-dong, director at SV Investment Corp. responsible for the investment in BTS, stated, "I don't know if I should say this, but Producer Bang Si-hyuk had a reputation for being very competent in producing and was fast in repaying his debts." He added, "CEO Bang is renowned for repaying every single cent, so he naturally popped up in my mind whilst considering investment opportunities."

Asked if his investment was based on the person himself, Mr. Kim answered "Back then, BTS members were trainees. We checked out the members' reputations, and they were famous among other trainees. We inquired trainees of other companies to get a better sense of who the guys CEO Bang was raising were."

Then he added "CEO Bang recruits those with a lot of potentials and grows together. Such a system was what made the company so competitive."

SV Investment funded Big Hit Entertainment 4 billion won. And the accumulated return is said to be around 108 billion won, a revenue 27 times the original investment. A huge return for having a keen eye for stars, right?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

