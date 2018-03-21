JIMIN of BTS Wins K-pop Solo Artist of the Month & EXO Wins Group of the Month

Billboard Korea's official partner Peeper app is conducting the TOP K-pop Artist of the Month survey and EXO won the group of the month while Jimin of BTS won the solo artist of the month for the month of February.

Better luck next time, BTS!

In this particular survey, EXO has been crowned the K-pop artist of the month for three months from September to November 2017, and then again in February 2018. Jimin of BTS was named the solo K-pop artist of the month for two consecutive months.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

