1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JIMIN of BTS Wins K-pop Solo Artist of the Month & EXO Wins Group of the Month

중앙일보

입력

BTS Jimin and EXO.

BTS Jimin and EXO.

Billboard Korea's official partner Peeper app is conducting the TOP K-pop Artist of the Month survey and EXO won the group of the month while Jimin of BTS won the solo artist of the month for the month of February.

Better luck next time, BTS!

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Instagram @weareone.exo

Instagram @weareone.exo

In this particular survey, EXO has been crowned the K-pop artist of the month for three months from September to November 2017, and then again in February 2018. Jimin of BTS was named the solo K-pop artist of the month for two consecutive months.

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT