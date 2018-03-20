1 읽는 중

4 Ways How JENNIE the Style Icon Wears Her Hair

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

BLACKPINK's Jennie is the style icon that every K-pop fan wants to emulate. Her fashion and makeup is the center of attention every time. VoomVoom categorized how Jennie wears her hair.

Which one's your favorite look?

1. Long straight hair

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Without curls, Jennie looks pure and elegant. Long straight hair seems to be Jennie's default hairstyle. She's often seen wearing her hair as such.

2. Long curly hair

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

This ups Jennie's bubbly cute charms. She looks very romantic.

3. Ponytail

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

You can see her graceful neckline when she wears a high ponytail.

4. Etc

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Jennie, who doesn't normally have bangs, revealed that she used to wear wigs. Bobs, frizzy hair…Jennie can pull off anything.

She looks good in any and all hairstyle. Maybe that's why she's the fashionista that everyone wants to copy.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

