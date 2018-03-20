1 읽는 중

WATCH: Trailer for BTS Documentary Shows Members in Tears

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

The trailer for the YouTube RED-exclusive BTS documentary "BTS: Burn the Stage" was revealed on March 20 KST.

Click to watch the BTS members in tears backstage.

As BTS' song "Butterfly" comes on, the words "While the world is chanting BTS, There is more than meets the eye" flash across the screen.

The clip shows Jimin crying backstage and Jungkook and J-Hope in pain.

"BTS: Burn the Stage" documents the 300 days of the band's concert tour last year titled BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR.

The series will air a total of eight episodes starting on March 28 at midnight KST.

The episodes will be uploaded to BANGTAN TV's account, only available to YouTube Red subscribers.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

