사회

EXO's Bangkok Concert Ends in Success with 33,000 Fans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

EXO held a concert in Bangkok, Thailand which ended in a huge success with around 33,000 fans on board.

Yet another successful concert!

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment stated on March 19 "'EXO PLANET #4 - The EℓyXiOn - in BANGKOK' held from March 16 to 18 at IMPACT Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, ended in a huge success."

EXO held a solo concert in Bangkok after 18 months since their third solo concert in September 2016. The last concert, held on February, sold out in just five minutes. All three concerts held in Bangkok, from 2014 to 2018, sold out.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

In the three-hour concert, EXO performed to 31 tracks and dazzled the audience with ravishing performances.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

