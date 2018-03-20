V Has Best Pals Outside of BTS?

The soap opera Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth aired from December 19, 2016, to February 21, 2017.

V of BTS, Park Hyungsik of ZE:A, and Park Seo-joon bonded as castmates on the show. The three are reported to have remained close friends to this date.

In an interview published on the magazine on March 20, Park Hyung-sik discussed their friendship.

"When I'm with Seo-joon, I feel like I can really be myself. Tae-hyung is so polite and makes himself very approachable. He arranges all the dinner appointments and stuff," said Park, adding that "it's all thanks to Taehyung that we three still hang out."

The three have even gone on a trip together recently. Fans are rooting for their friendship!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

