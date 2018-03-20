287 Days Until Disbandment…WANNA ONE Discusses Its Future

Wanna One is back with their second mini album "0+0=1(I PROMISE YOU)."

"What counts is right now, this moment," said Lee Dae-hwi.

On March 19, the eleven-member group held a press conference at a hotel in Seoul to introduce their new album to the public.

Questions about the group's future poured in at this particular press meeting, as Wanna One is bound by contract to disband on the final day of 2018.

As a project group formed by the audition show Produce 101, Wanna One debuted last summer. While the initial contract dictates that the group disband on December 31, the band's label YMC Entertainment and producer CJ E&M are giving a serious thought to extending the contract.

Lee Dae- told the press that "what counts is now, right this moment," explaining that the Wanna One members are "giving their best to

"We try not to think about the end. Extending the contract is a bit premature at this point. We hope you are looking forward to our new album," Lee added.

Wanna One's new album was released on March 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Preordered copies of the album sold over 700 thousand copies.

