WANNA ONE Under Fire for Inappropriate Conversation Aired Live

Photo from Wanna One official Facebook

Wanna One is under fire for a conversation they had that aired live. From March 19 to March 20 Wanna One continues to record the most searched keyword on major Korean websites.

What the members said is unbelievable.

Appearing on Mnet's internet broadcast 'Star Live' on March 19 14:00, Wanna One's conversation behind-the-scenes aired live.

Park Ji-hoon shouted out "Why can't we be free?" and Kang Daniel added, "Why aren't we getting paid?" Then Park Ji-hoon replied "Why do we only get 20%?" and Ong Seong-wu cried out "Why can't we sleep?"

Photo from Wanna One official Facebook

There were inappropriate comments as well. Kang Daniel loudly said "I pooped in the morning," and Ha Sung-woon said "I should swear in advance (to airing live)," and swore multiple times. An unidentified member also belted out a phrase which sounded like a coarse sex slang.

As the clip spread like wildfire on the Internet, a letter of apology was issued by Wanna One on its official fan cafe and official website.

Wanna One stated, "Thank you for the fans who love and cheer us on," and "we let our fans down prior to us airing live with our inappropriate behavior."

Wanna One's agency YMC Entertainment also apologized, stating "We apologize for the disgraceful incident while preparing for the show."

Here's the controversial clip.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

