"Porsche, Ferrari, and a Lamborghini" V Has Three Luxury Cars?

BTS' V says he has three foreign cars!
How cute.
A YouTube clip released in 2016 shows BTS meeting with fans in Japan. Back then, V revealed that he "has three foreign cars." What cars does V have? Here's the dialogue on the script. Check out how cute V is!
Host Having three foreign cars, this is about V, right?
V I don't mean to brag, but that's me.
Host Huh? Do you like to drive?
V Of course.
Host Can you take (someone) for a ride?
V That would be difficult.
Host What car do you have?
V Porsche, Ferrari, and a Lamborghini
Host Amazing. Such expensive cars! For real?
V (Truth be told) these are all model toy cars.
Host Cute, V.
V Toy cars are expensive. Around a thousand yen ($9.43)
Host What's your dream car?
V A monster car?
It turned out that V was bluffing about having three cars. And what he meant by a monster car was any car that RM was driving. Fans are loving this joke too. What's even more amazing is that V speaks fluent Japanese and does not need a translator!
By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com