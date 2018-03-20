1 읽는 중

"Porsche, Ferrari, and a Lamborghini" V Has Three Luxury Cars?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS' V says he has three foreign cars!

How cute.

A YouTube clip released in 2016 shows BTS meeting with fans in Japan. Back then, V revealed that he "has three foreign cars." What cars does V have? Here's the dialogue on the script. Check out how cute V is!

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Host Having three foreign cars, this is about V, right?
V I don't mean to brag, but that's me.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Host Huh? Do you like to drive?
Of course.

Host Can you take (someone) for a ride?
That would be difficult.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Host What car do you have?
Porsche, Ferrari, and a Lamborghini

Host Amazing. Such expensive cars! For real?
V (Truth be told) these are all model toy cars.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Host Cute, V.
V Toy cars are expensive. Around a thousand yen ($9.43)

Host What's your dream car?
V A monster car?

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

It turned out that V was bluffing about having three cars. And what he meant by a monster car was any car that RM was driving. Fans are loving this joke too. What's even more amazing is that V speaks fluent Japanese and does not need a translator!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

