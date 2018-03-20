"Porsche, Ferrari, and a Lamborghini" V Has Three Luxury Cars?

BTS' V says he has three foreign cars!

How cute.

A YouTube clip released in 2016 shows BTS meeting with fans in Japan. Back then, V revealed that he "has three foreign cars." What cars does V have? Here's the dialogue on the script. Check out how cute V is!



Host Having three foreign cars, this is about V, right?

V I don't mean to brag, but that's me.



Host Huh? Do you like to drive?

V Of course.



Host Can you take (someone) for a ride?

V That would be difficult.



Host What car do you have?

V Porsche, Ferrari, and a Lamborghini

Host Amazing. Such expensive cars! For real?

V (Truth be told) these are all model toy cars.



Host Cute, V.

V Toy cars are expensive. Around a thousand yen ($9.43)

Host What's your dream car?

V A monster car?

It turned out that V was bluffing about having three cars. And what he meant by a monster car was any car that RM was driving. Fans are loving this joke too. What's even more amazing is that V speaks fluent Japanese and does not need a translator!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com