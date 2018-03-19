'The Most Beautiful Face in the World' V Used to Cry Over His Crush?

You would bet someone handsome enough to be voted for 'the most beautiful face in the world' wouldn't have agonized over love, right? It turns out that this is necessarily not the case. BTS' V recently stated that he too once experienced heartaches over love. Well, when?

Unbelievable.

On the SBS MTV show 'Rookie King BTS - Channel Bangtan' aired in 2013, BTS' V, still a rookie back then, sang Lee Juck's 'Rain'. Asked why he chose the song, V responded "I wanted to ask a girl out. But (she) didn't answer her phone. I was so sad, I thought of this song on my way home."

After singing his heart out, V answered that "his crush was real" when some doubted his story.

Who hurts him so? She probably regretted not answering her phone as she watches V perform on TV. Thanks to her not answering V's call, V has been single since birth!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com