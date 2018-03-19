'The Most Beautiful Face in the World' V Used to Cry Over His Crush?

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You would bet someone handsome enough to be voted for 'the most beautiful face in the world' wouldn't have agonized over love, right? It turns out that this is necessarily not the case. BTS' V recently stated that he too once experienced heartaches over love. Well, when?

Unbelievable.

Photo from SBS MTV

Photo from SBS MTV

On the SBS MTV show 'Rookie King BTS - Channel Bangtan' aired in 2013, BTS' V, still a rookie back then, sang Lee Juck's 'Rain'. Asked why he chose the song, V responded "I wanted to ask a girl out. But (she) didn't answer her phone. I was so sad, I thought of this song on my way home."

Photo from Big Hit Ent.

Photo from Big Hit Ent.

After singing his heart out, V answered that "his crush was real" when some doubted his story.

Photo from SBS MTV

Photo from SBS MTV

Photo from Big Hit Ent.

Photo from Big Hit Ent.

Who hurts him so? She probably regretted not answering her phone as she watches V perform on TV. Thanks to her not answering V's call, V has been single since birth!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

