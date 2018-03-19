Thanks to BTS, Big Hit's YouTube Account Reaches over 10M Subscribers

BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment's YouTube channel has 10,043,847 subscribers as of March 19 KST.

Another incredible milestone!

This makes Big Hit Entertainment the second South Korean entertainment agency to reach over ten million subscribers on YouTube next to SM Entertainment's YouTube channel SMTOWN.SMTOWN currently has 13,632,504 subscribers.

Big Hit Entertainment's YouTube channel posts music videos of K-pop artists two of the most notable ones being BTS and 2AM. The channel, however, is almost exclusively dedicated to BTS-related videos, which makes it possible to assume that the reason behind the surge in the number of subscribers to the account is due to BTS' popularity.

BTS' YouTube vlog channel BANGTAN TV has 6,804,467 subscribers as of March 19 KST.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

