Who Is the "Broad-shouldered Hunk" of BTS?

Jin of BTS is known for having broad shoulders, which is why he is often nicknamed "broad-shouldered Jin." In Korea, having broad shoulders is a sign of manliness.

Not just a pretty boy.

Recently, photos of Jin and Jungkook in white T-shirts went viral online. Jungkook also has a "hot body," but BTS fans often say that Jin has the hottest body in the group.

The white T-shirt really accentuates his shoulders, making women all across Korea fall in love with the eldest member of BTS. Even guy fans expressed envy, commenting that Jin seems like he has been "working hard on his body."

"The worldwide handsome" is more than just a pretty face, it seems.

Jin really is the total package.!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com