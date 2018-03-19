1 읽는 중

What a Fan Did to IU's Cake Is Absolutely Shocking

Photo From Twitter.

A well-known fan of IU is under fire for actions gone awry.

Fan gone awry

A recently uploaded Twitter clip shows a cake with the likes of IU decorated on it being knifed violently.

With each slice, the face is mutilated and the figure beheaded.

Photo From Twitter.

Although nothing more than a cake was destroyed, the vulgarity and violence of the act and the emotional shock that IU could receive caused an uproar among the Korean netizens.

The person responsible wrote a letter of apology on Twitter, stating "I apologize for the inconsiderate behavior" and "The act was never meant to be disrespectful of IU."

Apology. Translated in article. Photo From Twitter.

The poster is said to be a well-known "sasaeng" fan of IU. And the person responsible for the knifing is said to be the manager of @IUdotcom.

The two have a reputation for their eccentric behavior among IU fans.

Photo From Twitter.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

