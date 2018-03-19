How PARK BO-GUM Puts Smiles on Women

Hyori's Home Stay helper Park Bo-gum became a driver for guests.

Easy as pie!

The March 11-aired episode of JTBC show 'Hyori's Home Stay Season 2' featured Park Bo-gum in the driver's seat, safely operating the vehicle for four female university students.

The four women had planned to visit Gwakji Beach, a tourist spot in Jeju Island famous for its emerald colored beach.

But they were in a bind as they couldn't catch a cab. Noticing this, Park Bo-gum asked Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon if he could take the guests.

Then Park Bo-gum breezed by where the women were standing, and casually asked, "Could I take you there?" An offer the women couldn't but smile to.

Park Bo-gum once more asked the guests if they "were feeling uncomfortable," and the guests couldn't hold their delight in.

As soon as he took the wheel, Park Bo-gum effortlessly backed up the car and took the guests on the smoothest ride of their lives.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

