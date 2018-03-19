1 읽는 중

Reply 1988 Star PARK BO-GUM Promotes GALAXY S9 in Malaysia

중앙일보

입력

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics released GALAXY S9·S9+ on March 16.

Park Bo-gum in Malaysia, Truly Asia!

The product launching event for the newest Galaxy was held in a shopping mall called Pavilion Kuala Lumpur located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Reply 1988 star Park Bo-gum was also at the venue to the surprise of many fans.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Park Bo-gum promoted GALAXY S9 to the local press and consumers at the event attended by over 1500 people.

GALAXY S9·S9+ optimizes visual communication such as ones that utilize videos, photos, and emojis rather than textual communication.

Samsung's new line of GALAXY is available for purchase in 70 different countries around the world including South Korea, Canada, The U.S. and all of Europe.

By the end of March, GALAXY will be sold in over 110 countries.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

