BIGBANG Tops iTunes Charts over 28 Nations as Members Go Off to the Military

BIGBANG's new single 'Flower Road' takes over East Asian music charts, as well as topping iTunes charts in 28 nations. The digital single is soaring facing an upcoming lengthy hiatus of the quintet. G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung have begun their military service, and T.O.P has been swept up in a drug scandal.

Walking the "Flower Road" as they go.

The track was released on March 13, and BIGBANG continues to sweep major music charts in Korea for four consecutive days. 'Flower Road' tops MelOn, Mnet, Olleh, Naver, Bugs and Genie music charts. The song also ranked first in MelOn's highest 24-hour chart, the largest digital music platform in Korea.

On March 15, the boy group was wore quadruple crowns on QQ Music. BIGBANG topped general new songs chart, as well as ranking No.1 on a popular weekly, KPOP weekly, and popularity index. QQ Music is the largest music streaming service in China, with monthly users around 400 million.

'Flower Road' landed No.1 in Japan iTunes TOP SONG chart as well.

And the track has been well-received internationally as well. The release has made the news on Billboard, TIME, BBC and more, with the track topping iTunes charts in 28 countries.

'Flower Road' is a letter of farewell dedicated to fans, taking into consideration the lengthy absence due to members serving in the military. G-Dragon and T.O.P wrote the lyrics themselves, pouring out their sincerest thoughts and much love for fans.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

