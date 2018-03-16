1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BIGBANG Tops iTunes Charts over 28 Nations as Members Go Off to the Military

중앙일보

입력

From left: Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung enlisting in the military. Photo from YONHAP.

From left: Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung enlisting in the military. Photo from YONHAP.

BIGBANG's new single 'Flower Road' takes over East Asian music charts, as well as topping iTunes charts in 28 nations. The digital single is soaring facing an upcoming lengthy hiatus of the quintet. G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung have begun their military service, and T.O.P has been swept up in a drug scandal.

Walking the "Flower Road" as they go.

The track was released on March 13, and BIGBANG continues to sweep major music charts in Korea for four consecutive days. 'Flower Road' tops MelOn, Mnet, Olleh, Naver, Bugs and Genie music charts. The song also ranked first in MelOn's highest 24-hour chart, the largest digital music platform in Korea.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

On March 15, the boy group was wore quadruple crowns on QQ Music. BIGBANG topped general new songs chart, as well as ranking No.1 on a popular weekly, KPOP weekly, and popularity index. QQ Music is the largest music streaming service in China, with monthly users around 400 million.

'Flower Road' landed No.1 in Japan iTunes TOP SONG chart as well.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

And the track has been well-received internationally as well. The release has made the news on Billboard, TIME, BBC and more, with the track topping iTunes charts in 28 countries.

'Flower Road' is a letter of farewell dedicated to fans, taking into consideration the lengthy absence due to members serving in the military. G-Dragon and T.O.P wrote the lyrics themselves, pouring out their sincerest thoughts and much love for fans.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT