1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Wilting K-pop Fervor Brought Back to Life by BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook

Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook

K-culture consumption, which dwindled last year, recovered its strength thanks to the spread of online/mobile streaming platforms and the global popularity of boy band BTS.

BTS to the rescue!

According to '2018 Global hallyu reports' released by KOFICE (Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange) on March 14, from October to December, eight categories of K-culture contents saw a rise in consumption compared to last year.

Among the results, K-pop was indeed daunting. Ranking first for content associated with Korea and second for most popular Korean content, the consumption rate rose 9.1%, the highest of all categories.

The increase was the greatest in the Americas (15.6%). PSY, BTS, Suzy, and G-Dragon - all K-pop artists - made the top 10 popular K-wave celebrities.

Rom-com (22.5%) and melodrama (13.8%) were the popular genres in TV series. Action/adventure (18.1%) and rom-com (15.6%) led K-movies, and dance (24.2%) and hip-hop (20.6%) commanded the music industry.

BTS. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook

BTS. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook

BTS, a global phenomenon and at the vanguard of K-pop, seems to have greatly affected the spread of K-culture contents around the world.

Data is based on 7,800 familiar with K-culture contents from sixteen nations including China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and the U.S.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT