Wilting K-pop Fervor Brought Back to Life by BTS

K-culture consumption, which dwindled last year, recovered its strength thanks to the spread of online/mobile streaming platforms and the global popularity of boy band BTS.

BTS to the rescue!

According to '2018 Global hallyu reports' released by KOFICE (Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange) on March 14, from October to December, eight categories of K-culture contents saw a rise in consumption compared to last year.

Among the results, K-pop was indeed daunting. Ranking first for content associated with Korea and second for most popular Korean content, the consumption rate rose 9.1%, the highest of all categories.

The increase was the greatest in the Americas (15.6%). PSY, BTS, Suzy, and G-Dragon - all K-pop artists - made the top 10 popular K-wave celebrities.

Rom-com (22.5%) and melodrama (13.8%) were the popular genres in TV series. Action/adventure (18.1%) and rom-com (15.6%) led K-movies, and dance (24.2%) and hip-hop (20.6%) commanded the music industry.

BTS, a global phenomenon and at the vanguard of K-pop, seems to have greatly affected the spread of K-culture contents around the world.

Data is based on 7,800 familiar with K-culture contents from sixteen nations including China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and the U.S.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

