1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SUGA of BTS Comes Second on “K-pop Idols with the Most Attractive Smile Ranking”

중앙일보

입력

Suga of BTS

Suga of BTS

Kang Daniel of Wanna One has been voted as having the most attractive smile.

Which K-pop star do you think beat Suga?

DC Inside, a South Korean online community, conducted a survey with My Celebs for a week from February 18 to 24. The survey asked the responders who they think is the celebrity with the most charming smile.

Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel topped the list earning 3,343 votes, which is 88.4% of the total. Kang debuted as Wanna One in 2017, a group formed through the audition reality show Produce 101 broadcast on Mnet. His fans say that Kang's "puppy smile" is what they like about him. Kang Daniel personifies the "cute offstage, sexy onstage." Easily the hottest Korean celebrity at the moment, Kang is topping popularity charts everywhere ever since he made his debut with Wanna One.

Suga

Suga

Suga of BTS came second earning 152 votes (4%). He has a charismatic presence on stage, which earned him the nickname, "Lord Min." BTS is currently preparing for their comeback in April.

Koo Joon-hoe of iKON came third with 100 votes (2.6%).

G-Dragon of BIG BANG, Yook Sungjae of BtoB, Joy of Red Velvet, and Xiumin of EXO were also on the list.

G-Dragon

G-Dragon

Xiumin

Xiumin

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT