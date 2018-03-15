SUGA of BTS Comes Second on “K-pop Idols with the Most Attractive Smile Ranking”

Kang Daniel of Wanna One has been voted as having the most attractive smile.

Which K-pop star do you think beat Suga?

DC Inside, a South Korean online community, conducted a survey with My Celebs for a week from February 18 to 24. The survey asked the responders who they think is the celebrity with the most charming smile.

Kang Daniel topped the list earning 3,343 votes, which is 88.4% of the total. Kang debuted as Wanna One in 2017, a group formed through the audition reality show Produce 101 broadcast on Mnet. His fans say that Kang's "puppy smile" is what they like about him. Kang Daniel personifies the "cute offstage, sexy onstage." Easily the hottest Korean celebrity at the moment, Kang is topping popularity charts everywhere ever since he made his debut with Wanna One.

Suga of BTS came second earning 152 votes (4%). He has a charismatic presence on stage, which earned him the nickname, "Lord Min." BTS is currently preparing for their comeback in April.

Koo Joon-hoe of iKON came third with 100 votes (2.6%).

G-Dragon of BIG BANG, Yook Sungjae of BtoB, Joy of Red Velvet, and Xiumin of EXO were also on the list.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

