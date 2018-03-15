WANNA ONE's New Album Leaked Online…Agency to Take Legal Measures

Wanna One's new single has been leaked and the band's agency is looking to take legal measures.

This is unacceptable!

YMC Entertainment said on March 15 that they have "identified how the new single has been leaked. We are taking the necessary legal steps to locate the source."

Some of the tracks from Wanna One's upcoming album "0+1=1(I Promise You)" to be released on March 19 has been leaked online, which quickly began circulating on social media.

This isn't the first instance that Wanna One suffered an illegal leak prior to the official release of the album.

Wanna One, who have been preparing for their come back, are understandably devastated by the leak.

The thirteen-membered act will hold a comeback performance on the day of their next album's release on March 19.

