Which One Is KANG DANIEL?

A male Korean singer in his late thirties is the doppelganger of Wanna One's Kang Daniel.

His stage name is K.will, 38, who made his debut in 2007.

Can you tell the two apart?

From his mono-lid to his thick neck, his facial features resemble Kang Daniel.

So some Korean netizens have mixed up photos of K.will and Kang Daniel, quizzing the audience to pick out the non-Kang Daniel photos.

Apparently, they really do look similar, as over 200 netizens gasped at the quiz, incredulously asking "Is anyone NOT Kang Daniel?" and exclaiming "They look the same."

And K.will knows about this. Making an appearance on MBC every1 entertainment show 'Video Star' last December, K.will, blushing, stated, "Some fans have told me so, but I don't think so."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com