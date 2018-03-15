1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Which One Is KANG DANIEL?

중앙일보

입력

K.will. Photo from Starship Entertainment

K.will. Photo from Starship Entertainment

A male Korean singer in his late thirties is the doppelganger of Wanna One's Kang Daniel.
His stage name is K.will, 38, who made his debut in 2007.

Can you tell the two apart?

From his mono-lid to his thick neck, his facial features resemble Kang Daniel.

Kang Daniel. Photo from JINRO HITE.

Kang Daniel. Photo from JINRO HITE.

So some Korean netizens have mixed up photos of K.will and Kang Daniel, quizzing the audience to pick out the non-Kang Daniel photos.

K.will. Photo from Starship Entertainment

K.will. Photo from Starship Entertainment

Apparently, they really do look similar, as over 200 netizens gasped at the quiz, incredulously asking "Is anyone NOT Kang Daniel?" and exclaiming "They look the same."

And K.will knows about this. Making an appearance on MBC every1 entertainment show 'Video Star' last December, K.will, blushing, stated, "Some fans have told me so, but I don't think so."

K.Will. Photo from MBCEvery1.

K.Will. Photo from MBCEvery1.

K.will

K.will

Kang Daniel. Photo from SBS.

Kang Daniel. Photo from SBS.

K.Will. Photo from K.Will Instagram.

K.Will. Photo from K.Will Instagram.

K.Will. Photo from VLive

K.Will. Photo from VLive

Kang Daniel. Photo from Wannaone Instagram.

Kang Daniel. Photo from Wannaone Instagram.

K.Will. Photo from SBS.

K.Will. Photo from SBS.

K.Will. Photo from MBCEvery1.

K.Will. Photo from MBCEvery1.

K.Will. Photo from Starship Entertainment YouTube

K.Will. Photo from Starship Entertainment YouTube

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT