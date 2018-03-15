This Girl Group is the Sophisticated and Beautiful Muse of Korean Women

Women in their twenties think TWICE is the most sophisticated and beautiful girl group. In addition, TWICE has the best brand out of K-pop girl groups, ranking third in K-pop boy/girl groups according to Korea Reputation Center.

They indeed are chic and gorgeous.

According to a survey held by Ppeum Clinic, a Korean beauty clinic, on January 1, 2018, at Gangnam metro station, TWICE ranked first for "girl group symbolizing a sophisticated and beautiful muse" based on 100 females in their twenties. Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, Apink, and GFriend consecutively followed.

The voters stated that they loved the natural luscious looks and vibrant vibe that TWICE showed off. And they also loved members' unique charms instead of looking the same with standardized appearances.

And TWICE ranked third among all the idol groups in terms of brand ranking. To rank first was Wanna One, second BTS. Among the girl groups, TWICE ranked first place.

The brand value of TWICE counted an engagement/participation index of 2,697,464, media coverage index of 2,935,380, communication index of 1,283,116, internet community coverage index of 2,707,593, resulting in a total brand reputation index of 9,623,553, rising 48% compared to October, 2017.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

