How BTS Use Their Earnings and Help the World

Recently, Suga donated 10㎏ of premium quality beef to orphanages around the country in celebration of his 26th birthday. He kept the promise he made to his fans during a fan event in 2014 - that he'd buy them steak when he's successful.

On February 20, Jimin gifted the recent graduates of his alma mater in Busan, Gyeongsang Province, with school uniforms and signed BTS CDs.

BTS as a group does a lot of charity works as well. In January last year, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated $94,000 to the families of the victims of the Sewol Ferry incident. Each of the seven members pitched in.

BTS and the band's label Big Hit Entertainment have been supporting the UNICEF's campaign to end violence against children and adolescents around the world since November 2016.

'Love Myself' is a foundation that raises funds to support UNICEF Korea. In November 2017, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have succeeded in raising $468,603 which was then donated to UNICEF Korea. 3% of the profit from "LOVE YOURSELF" album sales and all of the profit from campaign product sales will be donated to the campaign.

