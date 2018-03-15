J-HOPE's Speaks of His Cravings in His Solo 'Daydream'

J-Hope's mixtape 'Daydream' shows 'world star' J-Hope's thirst.

After all, J-Hope's only human too.

J-Hope, from the start, states "My personality is half and half" and shows his two different sides.

He raps "A public figure's striving life who knows? Abstaining from big cravings who knows?" and discusses how he refrains from acting out his desires that seek to take over him, as he maintains the life of a star.

But his cravings are nothing short of what normal youths indulge themselves in.

Crying in peace, playing out of his mind, feeling the sweet tingling of love

No one really knows about the efforts behind what it takes to be a star, but the cravings that grow are crystal clear.

But he doesn't let his desires get the best of him. Instead, he escapes to his 'daydreams.'

In his dreams, he doesn't care what others think of him. He lets his emotions out, he's not afraid to face his crush. He lets his desires take over him, and his personality - which usually acts as an obstacle - doesn't matter anymore. He doesn't think about work, he doesn't worry about money.

After letting his daydreams flow, he wakes up. It's himself that leaves the haven and comes back to the reality. This is why the song ends with the phrase "Wake up."

He acknowledges his unresolved urges in the song and demonstrates how he makes peace with such desires without hurting anyone.

This is why J-Hope released his mixtape for free, allowing anyone to listen.

No data could be gathered in Korea, but overseas the track landed No.63 on Billboard 200, setting records for K-pop solo artists.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

