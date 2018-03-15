1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

J-HOPE's Speaks of His Cravings in His Solo 'Daydream'

중앙일보

입력

J-Hope.

J-Hope.

J-Hope's mixtape 'Daydream' shows 'world star' J-Hope's thirst.

After all, J-Hope's only human too.

J-Hope, from the start, states "My personality is half and half" and shows his two different sides.

He raps "A public figure's striving life who knows? Abstaining from big cravings who knows?" and discusses how he refrains from acting out his desires that seek to take over him, as he maintains the life of a star.

But his cravings are nothing short of what normal youths indulge themselves in.

Crying in peace, playing out of his mind, feeling the sweet tingling of love

No one really knows about the efforts behind what it takes to be a star, but the cravings that grow are crystal clear.

But he doesn't let his desires get the best of him. Instead, he escapes to his 'daydreams.'

In his dreams, he doesn't care what others think of him. He lets his emotions out, he's not afraid to face his crush. He lets his desires take over him, and his personality - which usually acts as an obstacle - doesn't matter anymore. He doesn't think about work, he doesn't worry about money.

After letting his daydreams flow, he wakes up. It's himself that leaves the haven and comes back to the reality. This is why the song ends with the phrase "Wake up."

He acknowledges his unresolved urges in the song and demonstrates how he makes peace with such desires without hurting anyone.

This is why J-Hope released his mixtape for free, allowing anyone to listen.

No data could be gathered in Korea, but overseas the track landed No.63 on Billboard 200, setting records for K-pop solo artists.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT