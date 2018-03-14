EXO's SEHUN and GUGUDAN's MINA to Co-star in Web Film 'Dokgo Rewind'

Gugudan's Mina will co-star alongside EXO's Sehun in the web film 'Dokgo Rewind.'

Sehun plays the male protagonist who's determined to break apart a school gang and avenge his brother's death, who died due to school violence. Fans are already excited at the thought of middle school student Sehun fighting against thirty high school gang members, earning the nickname 'Dokgo' (Korean word roughly translated to solo).

Sehun is an actor/singer, who already starred in a number of web dramas and sitcoms, but it's his first time playing the lead role. Sehun cameoed on the JTBC sitcom 'Royal Villa' and appeared on the web drama 'EXO Next Door.'

Mina will be playing the female lead role of Kim Hyun-sun. Mina had played actress Han Ye-seul's childhood in the MBC drama '20th Century Boy and Girl' and had played the lead role in 'The History of Walking Upright,' a tvN one-act drama.

'Dokgo Rewind' is based on a popular webtoon series. The web film will be released sometime in the second half of 2018.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

