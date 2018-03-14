1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"High Hopes of BTS Surpassing 2M Album Sales This Year"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS' album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' recorded over 1.61 million accumulated sales. Last year both BTS and EXO amassed over a total of two million album sales. Now, many speculate that BTS, backed by global ARMYs, could record over two million sales with a single album.

BTS, making history.

According to chart rankings for the month of February 2018 released by Gaon Chart on March 8, 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' recorded 1,613,924 sales, with 28,090 albums being sold on February 2. A stunning record for an album five months into release since September 18, and the highest number of accumulated sales that Gaon Chart has ever seen.

In the Korean society, a single album selling over 1.6 million means something. In the 1990s, being a million seller meant that an artist was popular. But as internet music platforms were introduced in the 2000s, album sales diminished.

Digital songs won over traditional albums, and artists began to release their works packaged as 'mini albums' or 'singles.' A good old-fashioned album could be rarely found.

But then BTS showed up and resurfaced the million-selling records of the earlier years. Last September, 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' recorded over 1.12 million pre-order sales alone, breaking records. In September alone, BTS sold over 1.2 million albums. After half a year, album sales soared over 1.6 million.

And BTS continued to grow after its release of 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her.' Making history day by day, prospects are hopeful in BTS becoming a two-million seller and setting yet another milestone in the music industry.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT