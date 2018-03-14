1 읽는 중

사회

Here's Where BLACKPINK JENNIE X JISOO Bonded Naked

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Here's the it place BLACKPINK just adores♥ Hint: It's very hot. Not 'hot' in the popular sense, but literally hot. It's jjimjilbang.

Hint: This place is literally hot in Korea.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

On the ninth episode of 'BLACKPINK HOUSE' aired on March 3, BLACKPINK members visited jjimjilbang (Korean dry sauna). Jjimjilbang is a public bathhouse/sauna operating around 50 to 90C degrees. Usually, open 24 hours, users clad in T-shirts and shorts enjoy themselves with wide-screen TVs, sleeping quarters, massages, and snack bars.

CAPTION: &#34;How do you think we were? We were in Jjimjilbang!&#34; Photo from JTBC&#39;s &#39;Knowing Bros&#39;

In a previously aired episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros,' Jennie mentioned that she and Jisoo bonded over jjimjilbang.

The two became the bestest of friends, chatting naked in the jjimjilbang. Jennie stated "We talked about our dreams in the hot tub, naked. And we became roommates."

Yet Rose and Lisa weren't so comfortable with the idea. BLACKPINK members headed for the snack bar and purchased sikhye (traditional sweet Korean rice beverage). Rose said "This is so nice I want to come here every day," fully immersed in the charms of jjimjilbang.

Photo from BLACKPINK HOUSE

Members entered the 'charcoal kiln' sauna. Lisa, for who the experience was foreign, wanted to get out, stating "It's hotter than in Thailand." While Rose, enjoying every moment, said "What a great new world. I want to come here every day."

BLACKPINK members, surrounded by piles of snacks, started a mukbang of their own. Jennie burst out laughing, stating that she "had never seen anyone who eats this much in a jjimjilbang."

Finishing their mukbang, BLACKPINK got comfortable on the massage chairs, fully relaxed, and enjoyed the rest of their time playing games in the jjimjilbang.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

