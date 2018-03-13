1 읽는 중

This Idol's M/V Has the Most Dislikes in YouTube History

중앙일보

입력

Photo from M/V

Former American sweetheart Justin Bieber's 'Baby (ft. Ludacris)' M/V has more 'dislikes' than 'likes.' And the 'dislike' currently records over 8.7 million and keeps counting. It's the most disliked video on YouTube. Well then, what happened?

An army of fans and an army of haters.

Photo from YouTube

Justin Bieber, 1994-born, rose to instant stardom with his first single 'Baby' released in January 2010. He was only sixteen at the time.

From Canada, Bieber made his debut in 2009. But what happened after debut? You wouldn't believe it. Certified platinum in the U.S. in less than a year, with all of his seven tracks charting on Billboard Hot 100. He became a worldwide celebrity in the same year.

Photo by VoomVoom

After his first hit 'Baby,' he continued to release new tracks - Sorry, Love Yourself, Boyfriend - and swept all kinds of awards. But at the same time, countless accidents, scandals, and hearsay of his bad demeanor trailed him.

Even putting the minor scandals aside, he was constantly embroiled himself in controversies. In 2013 he was caught sneaking out of a brothel, and in 2014 he was charged with DUI and driving without a valid license.

He added fuel to the fire with drugs, assault, and damaging (egging) his neighbor's house. No wonder a petition asking the White House to "deport and revoke his green card" reached over 100,000 signatures.

Justin Bieber

Bieber has his own army of fans called the 'Beliebers,' and has an army of haters quite as large.

Perhaps that's why Justin Bieber's 'Baby' M/V counts over 1.8 thousand million views, 8.3 million likes, and 8.7 million dislikes.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

