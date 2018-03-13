1 읽는 중

EXO Commemorative Medals to be Released in April

Photo by Ilgan Sports.

EXO commemorative medals will be released next month.

The first to be picked for "K-pop stars spreading the Korean hallyu wave"

KOMSCO (Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp. - or Korean national mint) announced on March 12 that, starting with EXO, every month K-pop stars contributing to the spread of the Korean "hallyu" wave would be commemorated with a medal.

The face of the medal will feature the face of each EXO member, and the back will feature an EXO logo as well as patented anti-counterfeiting measures. Each medal comes with a warranty, with unique serial numbers to each product.

Having debuted in 2012, EXO recorded over a million sales of all four albums released, earning the title of a 'quadruple millionaire.' The group's hit 'Power' was the first to be selected as a music for the renowned Dubai fountain show, and the boy band has graced the closing ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

