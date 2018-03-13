1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Members Watch Their Own Concert for the First Time

중앙일보

입력

The members of BTS gathered around to watch their own World Tour Concert. BTS never actually gets to see their concert, as they are the ones performing. How do you think they reacted to their own performance?

"Wow, I really am handsome," Jin said.

BTS watched the first concert of the 2017 Wings Concert Tour. "Not Today," the newly released single at that time, was used for the introductory performance for this particular concert.

Response 1. WOW

BTS members were wowed by their own concert. The performers often don't get to see the stage from the perspective of the audience.

They didn't disguise their astonishment at seeing their own stage at the first time: "Wow, look at the audience," "Woah, I didn't know the stage looked like that."

Response 2. Embarrassment

They had some time to reflect upon their performance. The BTS members were embarrassed by the sight of them acting all cool and sexy.

Of course, the fans love it, but BTS seemed to think they had lots of room to improve.

Response 3. Monitoring

"I'm always like half a beat too slow," said Jimin, complaining how he's not as good a dancer as he would like to be.

"When I try to get the beat right, I make mistakes in other things because I'm so focused on getting the beat right," lamented Jimin, although the rest of the members seemed to think Jimin was just perfect.

They seemed to be thinking "what is he talking about?"

Response 4. Laughter

Most of the time, they were just laughing and having fun. Every time one of the members gets caught looking funny on camera, they made fun of each other and laughed. "Suga does that a lot," said one member.

Response 5. In Love with Themselves

When Jin looking up at the sky filled the screen, BTS members all complimented how handsome he is.

"Jin is really handsome!" cried some of the members. One even asked, "How are you so hot, Jin hyung?"

"I really am handsome," Jin agreed. "I have a really long neck," he admired himself.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT