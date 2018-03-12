How This Cat (Who Hates IU) Fell in Love with PARK BO-GUM

Park Bo-gum guested on an episode of Hyori's Home Stay Season 2.

IU could learn from him!

Park made a special guest appearance on the episode aired on March 11, as a substitute for the host Lee Sang-soon who was absent for the particular episode.

Lee Hyori was obviously most delighted by Park's visit.

"I heard that ideal type of woman is me," said Hyori, searching Park's interviews online.

When the much-awaited star came to her house, she ran out to greet him without shoes on.

"Bo-gum, you don't need to do anything. Your presence itself is a help to me," she said, not hiding her love for the actor. She was also seemed to be a bit shy in front of him.

Lee Hyori isn't the only one whose heart Park managed to steal.

Lee's cat Mimi also fell in love with the 24-year-old star. Mimi and IU, the former staff at Hyori's Home Stay, weren't on very good terms. Mimi would glare at IU with her fur standing on end and meowing harshly. Every time IU dined by herself, Mimi would glare at IU. When IU did a mean face, Mimi turned her head away, ignoring her.

However, Mimi was totally different towards Park.

How did Park Bo-gum manage to stay on her good side?

The first thing Park did when he met Mimi was making eye contact with her and say hello first.

This approach seemed to have changed Mimi completely. When Park was sitting at the table, Mimi came and licked his hand, a clear sign of affection.

How does Park Bo-gum make even cats fall in love with him? Watch the 2nd season of Hyori's Home Stay on JTBC to find out!

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

