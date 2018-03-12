Why This Japanese Adult Film Star Had to Cancel Her Debut Showcase in S. Korea

Mikami Yua, a 25-year-old Japanese adult film star, had to cancel her debut showcase.

She plans to make her debut as a K-pop girl band!

Mikami has been training along with Sakura Moki and Matsuda Miko to form a K-pop girl band, "Honey Popcorn."

On March 10, Mikami posted on her social media account that the debut showcase "had to be canceled because of certain difficulties in the process."

"My bandmates and I are K-pop fans and we are giving our best to prepare for this album," she said, apologizing for those who have been waiting for their debut for the postponed showcase.

"It might not be perfect but I hope you'd like it. Thank you," she added.

The band's label Kyun Create announced on February 27 that Honey Popcorn will debut on March 14 in South Korea.

"The first mini album 'Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo' will be released on March 14 and the debut showcase will be held on the same day. Mikami Yua is a pro-South Korea artist who has been very vocal about her love for K-pop on her social media accounts," read the announcement. "All three of the band members are working hard to present themselves in front of Korean fans. They are all eager to launch an active music career so I hope you will be looking forward to their music."

However, when the news of their debut spread, there were some voices of criticism online. Some went further and called the concert venue to protest.

As a result of such public criticism, Kyun Create had to postpone the band's showcase, which was announced on February 28.

"The concert had to be postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances and we will keep you posted on the rest of the performance dates. We apologize for the change in schedule," the post read.

Mikami Yua is an adult film star who isn't new to the music industry. She debuted with the Japanese girl band SKE48 when she passed the audition in 2009. She started starring in adult films in 2015.

Her cover of K-pop songs, posted on her social media accounts, has drawn considerable online attention.

