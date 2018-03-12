SEUNGRI Offered Breast Milk Soap by LEE SI-YOUNG…Causing Heated Online Debate

'Breast milk soap' trended in South Korea on March 10 after the subject came up on an episode of the MBC entertainment show 'I Live Alone' aired on March 9.

Heated discussion over whether the offer was an incident of sexual harassment or not.

BIGBANG's Seungri gifted Lee Si-young with baby shoes and clothes that he had cross-stitched himself, and Lee Si-young offered Seungri breast milk soap as a thank you gift in return.

Lee Si-young seriously explained the positive effects of breast milk soap, saying that "it's good for atopic dermatitis or overall skin care." Sweating, Seungri replied "It's hard to say either no or yes to the gift," making viewers burst out laughing.

Breast milk soap is a rich natural soap, made with breast milk by adding coconut oil, essential oil, etc. Mothers who have more than enough breast milk for her baby can make such items. The item is often described as the 'best soap in the world.'

As 'breast milk soap' trended online, a heated debate arose online. Some netizens claimed that Lee Si-young sexually harassed Seungri.

Some asserted that "Mentioning breast milk seems like sexual harassment" "It's a bit too much." But others fired back, saying "While the concept of 'breast milk soap' may not be so familiar, it's just one of the many soaps sold in public" "It's not like a man asked a woman to make one for her, why the fuss?"

With the curiosity of people who had never heard of breast milk soap as well as the heated online debate over sexual harassment, both Lee Si-young and breast milk soap trended on March 10.

Officials of Lee Si-young's agency Huayi brothers Entertainment Co., Ltd. stated "We never expected all this controversy over sexual harassment and we're very startled" and "We just want the controversy to fade out."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

