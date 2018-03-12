1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SEUNGRI Offered Breast Milk Soap by LEE SI-YOUNG…Causing Heated Online Debate

중앙일보

입력

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

'Breast milk soap' trended in South Korea on March 10 after the subject came up on an episode of the MBC entertainment show 'I Live Alone' aired on March 9.

Heated discussion over whether the offer was an incident of sexual harassment or not.

BIGBANG's Seungri gifted Lee Si-young with baby shoes and clothes that he had cross-stitched himself, and Lee Si-young offered Seungri breast milk soap as a thank you gift in return.

Lee Si-young seriously explained the positive effects of breast milk soap, saying that "it's good for atopic dermatitis or overall skin care." Sweating, Seungri replied "It's hard to say either no or yes to the gift," making viewers burst out laughing.

Lee Si-young offering Seungri breast milk soap and explaining its positive effects. Photo from MBC.

Lee Si-young offering Seungri breast milk soap and explaining its positive effects. Photo from MBC.

Breast milk soap is a rich natural soap, made with breast milk by adding coconut oil, essential oil, etc. Mothers who have more than enough breast milk for her baby can make such items. The item is often described as the 'best soap in the world.'

As 'breast milk soap' trended online, a heated debate arose online. Some netizens claimed that Lee Si-young sexually harassed Seungri.

Some asserted that "Mentioning breast milk seems like sexual harassment" "It's a bit too much." But others fired back, saying "While the concept of 'breast milk soap' may not be so familiar, it's just one of the many soaps sold in public" "It's not like a man asked a woman to make one for her, why the fuss?"

With the curiosity of people who had never heard of breast milk soap as well as the heated online debate over sexual harassment, both Lee Si-young and breast milk soap trended on March 10.

Officials of Lee Si-young's agency Huayi brothers Entertainment Co., Ltd. stated "We never expected all this controversy over sexual harassment and we're very startled" and "We just want the controversy to fade out."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT