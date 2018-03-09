OFFICIAL: B1A4's Label Denies the Sexual Assault Accusations SANDEUL

Rumors circulated online that Sandeul of B1A4 is involved in a possible sexual assault.

Sandeul's label WM Entertainment issued an official statement denying the allegations.

"The recent allegations are absolutely false," read the statement, adding that the firm "will take all measures necessary to protect the artists."

Recently, a confession by an unidentified person spread online which surfaced as a part of the #MeToo movement. The accusations made against a K-pop artist have not been confirmed yet.

