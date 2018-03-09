"Boy Band Idol Raped Me"

A boy band member has been accused of rape in light of the #MeToo movement.

A #MeToo accusation against an active boy band idol

The claim goes that a boy band vocalist 'A' who made his debut in the early 2010s raped the poster 'B'.

According to the original post, 'A' and 'B' are from the same town. 'A' raped 'B' when 'B' visited Seoul with three of her friends on August 3, 2012.

Whilst drinking with her friends, 'B' called up 'A', whom she had been previously acquainted with. The gathering ended very late, and 'A' couldn't catch a bus home. Out of options, 'A' ended up sleeping with 'B' and her friends at their accommodation in Seoul. Afterward, 'A' raped 'B' in the room.

'B', who froze and didn't know how to react, pinched her friend to awaken her. Her friend, who witnessed the whole incident, didn't know how to react either, out of shock. Later, 'A' did not apologize over the sexual assault. What's more, 'A' spread rumors that they had had consensual sex, emotionally scarring 'B' once more.

'B' further stated "Back then, we were too young and thought these kinds of things only happened on TV. He was someone so close to me, I was too embarrassed and mortified to say anything. I had no idea how to deal with the whole thing, I was scared."

Taking into consideration the #MeToo movement spreading fast in South Korea, 'B' texted 'A' regarding the assault, after six years of burying the issue.

'A' replied "I'm regretting the incident and reflecting on myself," and "I have no words to say other than sorry. I hope you're happy."

'B' stated, "I don't have anything to gain by making this issue public but I wanted to say I suffered a lot for six years, I learned that keeping silent only makes me a fool, and wanted to speak of the truth in light of the #MeToo movement."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

