GeniusYoongiDay Trending on Twitter in Celebration of BTS Suga's Birthday

March 9 is Suga's birthday.

Happy 25th, Suga!

In celebration of the BTS rapper's 25th birthday, Suga fans around the world prepared a surprise on Twitter.

#GeniusYoongiDay and #WeLoveYouYoongi have trended on Twitter on March 9.

Korean fans have also started a Twitter trend that read "We will be with you on your journey from the beginning till the end."

Fans have also begun streaming Suga's solo track "First Love" online starting at 10 p.m. on March 8 KST.

Happy birthday messages for Suga flashed across the electronic boards in New York as well.

