OFFICIAL: SUZY♥LEE DONG-WOOK Confirmed Their Relationship

Suzy and Lee Dong-Wook confirmed their relationship.

Love is in the air!

Suzy's label JYP Entertainment and Lee's label King Kong Entertainment announced in a joint statement on March 9 that the two are "in the process of getting to know each other. It's too early to say any more."

It's been reported that Suzy and Lee have started dating recently (despite 13 years of age difference) and were seen enjoying their dates in Cheongdam-dong, a southern suburb of Seoul."

Suzy debuted in 2010 as Miss A and peaked as an actress with her role in Architecture 101. After the disbandment of Miss A, she has also launched a successful solo career as a singer.

Lee debuted through the then-popular teen drama School in 1999. He has a number of successful TV series under his belt including Loving You and My Girl. He rose to international fame through his role as Wang Yeo in the 2016 TV series Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

