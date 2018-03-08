WANNA ONE to Hold Comeback Event and Gift Fans with Personally Signed Photocards

Wanna One will gift fans with a special event prior to their comeback.

Don't miss out, Wannables!

On their official social media account, the boys announced a comeback event, themed "11 hidden golden rings Wanna One GOLDEN STATION OPEN. Complete your golden ring and forever treasure your brilliant moment with Wanna One ♥."

Check out surprise clips of Wanna One at one of the 11 Golden Stations, and 11 random fans will be gifted with a personally signed CD as well as a signed poster. Previously, Wanna One also held a crossword puzzle event regarding the metro stations the Golden Stations were set in. The Golden Stations are open as of March 8, 13:00.

In addition, take photos in front of the Golden Station with the Wanna One-Wannable signature 'index finger hand gesture' and upload them on Instagram, and 11 random fans will be gifted with a photocard personally signed by Wanna One. Just be sure to add the hashtags #WannaOneGOLDENSTATION when you upload the photos.

The winners will be announced on Wanna One's official Facebook account on April 13.

Wanna One's 'BOOMERANG,' the title track of its second mini album '0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU).' will be released on March 19 18:00 on online music platforms, and the comeback show 'Wanna One COMEBACK' will be aired on March 19 19:00 on Mnet.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

