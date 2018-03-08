1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS “LOVE YOURSELF: Her” Sold 1.6M Copies

중앙일보

입력

BTS' album sold over 160,000 copies.

Making K-pop history!

On March 8, the Korean music chart called the Gaon Chart published the "2018 February Albums Chart" and BTS' "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" sold 28,090 copies during the month of February. The album sold a total of 1,613,924 copies since its release on September 18, 2017.

BTS' album "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" is the most sold album in K-pop history since g.o.d's 4th album (1,441,209 copies) in November 2001. The album also charted on No. 7 on Billboard 200 and No. 14 on UK's official albums chart, both of which are the highest ever for a K-pop group.

The music video of the album's title track "DNA" reached 300M views in the shortest period of time for a K-pop group.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT