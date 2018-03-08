BTS “LOVE YOURSELF: Her” Sold 1.6M Copies

BTS' album sold over 160,000 copies.

Making K-pop history!

On March 8, the Korean music chart called the Gaon Chart published the "2018 February Albums Chart" and BTS' "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" sold 28,090 copies during the month of February. The album sold a total of 1,613,924 copies since its release on September 18, 2017.

BTS' album "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" is the most sold album in K-pop history since g.o.d's 4th album (1,441,209 copies) in November 2001. The album also charted on No. 7 on Billboard 200 and No. 14 on UK's official albums chart, both of which are the highest ever for a K-pop group.

The music video of the album's title track "DNA" reached 300M views in the shortest period of time for a K-pop group.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

