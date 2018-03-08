1 읽는 중

Is This Really Her? Teaser Posters for TV Series 'My Mister' Starring IU Released

중앙일보

입력

You won't catch a sight of the singer IU, but only the actress Lee Ji-eun in the upcoming TV series.

Hard to believe that these two are the same person

Teaser posters were released for tvN's new TV series 'My Mister,' starring Lee Sun-kyun as your every day "ajusshi" (Korean word referring to a middle-aged man) Park Dong-hoon, and IU as Lee Ji-an, a strong, cold woman struggling against the cold hard reality.

The poster shows IU with a mysterious look on her face. Wearing neutral-colored clothes and an expressionless face, viewers can't but wonder what her character has gone through.

IU, who was previously loved for her signature bright and bubbly impressions, stated that "Ji-an is a role unlike any other that I've taken on," when asked about how she came to choose the specific TV series. She added "I've acted characters who are bright or sassy yet sweet, but this (character) is very different. Ji-an is someone who's never been warm, so I try to be someone intense underneath the surface."

The TV series 'My Mister' features three middle-aged brothers who endure the weight of their lives, and a strong, cold woman, who has been living a hard life of her own, as they come together to heal each other. The first episode will air on March 21.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

