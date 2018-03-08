1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK Passed Out During Concert in Chile…BTS Concert Tour Behind-the-Scenes Stories

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

The behind-the-scenes stories from BTS' concert tour around the world last year will be released in the form of a documentary.

Watch the documentary to see all the untold stories!

The season one of the series titled "Burn the Stage," which will portray the untold stories from BTS' concert tour, has recently passed the broadcasting regulations review.

The seven-membered boy band toured around nineteen cities around the world, starting in Seoul.

"Burn the Stage" shows the process of BTS members preparing for the concert and all the things that happened in and out of the concert.

The untold stories of how Jungkook passed out from exhaustion in Chile and how Jin and V got into a bit of a quarrel during their concert tour in South America will now be available for fans to see.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT