JUNGKOOK Passed Out During Concert in Chile…BTS Concert Tour Behind-the-Scenes Stories

The behind-the-scenes stories from BTS' concert tour around the world last year will be released in the form of a documentary.

Watch the documentary to see all the untold stories!

The season one of the series titled "Burn the Stage," which will portray the untold stories from BTS' concert tour, has recently passed the broadcasting regulations review.

The seven-membered boy band toured around nineteen cities around the world, starting in Seoul.

"Burn the Stage" shows the process of BTS members preparing for the concert and all the things that happened in and out of the concert.

The untold stories of how Jungkook passed out from exhaustion in Chile and how Jin and V got into a bit of a quarrel during their concert tour in South America will now be available for fans to see.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

