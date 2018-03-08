BTS Will Be Missed at the Upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards

BTS will not attend the upcoming '2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards' to be held in Los Angeles, U.S.

A sad news for fans who were anxious to see the boys at another awards

On March 7, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment officially announced "We are aware that much attention is being paid to the 'iHeartRadio Music Awards' and whether BTS will be attending, but sadly, BTS will be absent from the awards, on account of a heavily packed schedule, including working on its newest album."

Big Hit officials further stated "We know that BTS fans all around the world have sent us much support. We sincerely thank you regardless of the outcome at the awards."

The award, to be held for the fifth time in 2018, will be hosted by the U.S. Internet radio broadcasting station iHeartRadio. BTS is nominated for the categories 'Best Boy Band' and 'Best Fandom.'

BTS have charted on Billboard 200 for eighteen weeks with its September-released mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her,' as of February 13. And the tracks 'DNA' and 'MIC Drop' have been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

