사회

“Am I really that ugly?” JUNGKOOK of BTS Rates His Bandmates from Handsome to Ugly

중앙일보

입력

When it comes to judging how handsome one is, how do you think Jungkook, the youngest of BTS, think of his bandmates?

Who do you think is the least handsome in BTS?

In 2014, Jungkook was requested to rate his bandmates in degrees of handsomeness.

Jungkook's list of the most handsome to the least handsome of BTS goes Jin, V, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin.

Jungkook also picked Jin as the most handsome member in another interview, followed by J-Hope, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook (himself), and Jimin again being the least handsome.

Named by Jungkook as the least handsome member twice in a row, Jimin naturally got his feelings hurt.

When a radio show host asked Jimin to say something he couldn't tell his bandmates, Jimin asked Jungkook why he had been listed as the least handsome member. "Am I really that ugly?" asked Jimin, causing a round of laughter.

"You are handsome but not as handsome as other members," was Jungkook's reply.

Jimin had a chance to get back at Jungkook when he was asked to rate his bandmates in degrees of handsomeness.

The BTS dancer picked himself as the most handsome. RM was the second most handsome according to Jimin, followed by Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Jungkook.

When Jimin picked him as the most handsome, his bandmates protested. "I don't think even fans will say that you are the most handsome," one bandmate said. "Don't you look in the mirror?" asked another, obviously as a joke.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

