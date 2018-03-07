1 읽는 중

This SUPER JUNIOR Member Shares His Worries About Hair Loss

중앙일보

입력

Super Junior member Kim Hee-chul revealed his worries about hair loss.

He would still look good even without hair.

Kim Hee-chul revealed the fact on the KBS entertainment program '1% Friendship.'

Kim Hee-chul, on the show, visited a hair care hospital, and test results showed his hair near the top of his head was very weak, causing him to feel distressed.

Kim Hee-chul said that he first came to be concerned about pattern baldness when he noticed his looks on camera. He said, "I was watching TV at home and I wondered what the white thing (on the top of my head) was."

.

.

Kim Hee-chul, speaking of his worries about his hair loss, confessed that "When I meet someone for the first time, I don't see the person's face, I see how thick one's hair is."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

